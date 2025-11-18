Contrasting Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) & Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Highlands REIT has a beta of 4.4, suggesting that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Highlands REIT and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Pacific Properties 2 6 5 0 2.23

Valuation & Earnings

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus price target of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 63.62%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

This table compares Highlands REIT and Hudson Pacific Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $36.08 million 0.36 -$1.00 million N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $784.74 million 0.93 -$352.29 million ($2.42) -0.79

Highlands REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -25.09% -4.66% -2.80% Hudson Pacific Properties -53.76% -15.10% -5.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Highlands REIT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

