Contrasting Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) and Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Siemens Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 20.07% 4.96% 1.81% Siemens Energy 3.61% 13.99% 2.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearway Energy and Siemens Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.37 billion 5.40 $88.00 million $2.34 15.53 Siemens Energy $43.21 billion 2.43 $1.56 billion $1.18 111.14

Siemens Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siemens Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clearway Energy and Siemens Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56 Siemens Energy 1 2 4 3 2.90

Clearway Energy currently has a consensus price target of $36.71, suggesting a potential upside of 1.04%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Siemens Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siemens Energy has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Siemens Energy beats Clearway Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc. and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc. in August 2018. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions. It also offers electrolyzers, industrial steam turbines, industrial generators, turbo and reciprocating compressors, compressor trains, and other systems and solutions; onshore and onshore wind turbines; design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation solutions for onshore markets; offshore wind turbine equipment design, manufacturing, and installation solutions; and operation and maintenance services for wind farms. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, project developers, oil and gas, transmission and distribution system operators, and industrial and infrastructure customers. Siemens Energy AG was founded in 1866 and is based in Munich, Germany.

