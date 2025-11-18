Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 620.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,003.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

