Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 42,635 Shares of Weibo Corporation $WB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,635 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WB. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 31.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Weibo during the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Weibo Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on WB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

