Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,137 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $212,132,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 392,361 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,418.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,364,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,715,000 after purchasing an additional 321,406 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

