Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 110,894 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. $DH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,894 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. Definitive Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.240 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. William Blair upgraded Definitive Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 target price on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

