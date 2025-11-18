Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. $CME

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CME Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 131,625.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 486,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,970,000 after purchasing an additional 485,698 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in CME Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,255,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of CME Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $279.13 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,511.23. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.