Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1,765.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ESNT. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Essent Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.84 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 55.63%.Essent Group’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $746,135.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 196,922 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,930. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $158,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,700.45. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 17,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,460 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

