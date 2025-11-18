Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $263,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 5,033.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,578,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470,214 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth about $85,909,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,664,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIGO. UBS Group cut Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

