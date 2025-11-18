Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 4,526 Shares of Investar Holding Corporation $ISTR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Investar were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 16.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the first quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. Investar Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investar Holding Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Investar to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

