Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.59. Compugen has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Compugen had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 51.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 197,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 359,785 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

