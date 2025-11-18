Comparing Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) and Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Braze shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Braze shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alight and Braze”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $2.33 billion 0.49 -$157.00 million ($4.09) -0.52 Braze $654.62 million 4.59 -$103.74 million ($1.04) -25.94

Braze has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alight. Braze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alight and Braze, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 1 0 4 0 2.60 Braze 1 1 19 0 2.86

Alight currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 192.74%. Braze has a consensus price target of $45.11, indicating a potential upside of 67.18%. Given Alight’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Braze.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and Braze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -94.23% 7.89% 3.80% Braze -16.62% -17.97% -9.95%

Volatility and Risk

Alight has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braze has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Braze beats Alight on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Braze

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data. It also offers classification products, including segmentation that can define reusable segments of consumers based upon attributes, events, or predictive propensity scores; segment insights, which allows customers to analyze how segments are performing relative to each other across a set of pre-selected key performance indicators; and predictive suite that allows customers to identify groups of consumers that are of critical business value. In addition, the company provides Canvas, an orchestration tool that allows customers to create journeys, mapping out multi-steps, and cross-channel messaging experiences; campaigns, which allows customers to send one set of single-channel or multi-channel messages to be delivered to customers in a particular user segment; event and API triggering; marketing pressure management; and reporting and analytics. Further, it offers personalization products, such as liquid templating platform, connected content platform, content blocks, intelligent timing and channel, personalized variant, and AI item recommendations, and catalogs; and action products. The company was formerly known as Appboy, Inc. and changed its name to Braze, Inc. in November 2017. Braze, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

