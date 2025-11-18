Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 154,167 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NU were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NU. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,929,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in NU by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 484,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,555 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 33.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in NU during the second quarter valued at about $7,169,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NU by 8.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Citigroup raised shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Santander upgraded NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NU Price Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NU had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 17.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.