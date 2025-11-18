Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.29.

Shares of TDY opened at $500.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $419.00 and a 12-month high of $595.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $549.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

