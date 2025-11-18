Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Southern Copper by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,039,000 after buying an additional 322,935 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,398,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,014 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,232 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 979,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,134,000 after acquiring an additional 75,653 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 915,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,595,000 after purchasing an additional 45,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $92.00 to $114.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average of $106.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total transaction of $27,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,713 shares in the company, valued at $238,706.55. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 962 shares of company stock worth $118,232 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.