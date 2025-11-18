Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,125 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,029,000 after purchasing an additional 136,605 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,183,000 after purchasing an additional 663,191 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 531,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,024,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,767,000 after purchasing an additional 274,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 1.3%

Xylem stock opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.17. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $154.27.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho set a $160.00 target price on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. This trade represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.