Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,567 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.98 per share, with a total value of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $161.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $168.20.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.