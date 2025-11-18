Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,488 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 58.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the second quarter valued at about $17,747,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 100.1% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 26.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. HSBC cut shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $223.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of lululemon athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.68.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.86 and its 200-day moving average is $217.74. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

