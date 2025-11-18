Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 407.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 88,858 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 65,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 129,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,561.97. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a current ratio of 13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

