Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,529 shares during the period. M&G PLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 164.2% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,459,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,548,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,835,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,774,000 after purchasing an additional 774,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.