Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,763,426,000 after buying an additional 4,201,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,737,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,496,000 after buying an additional 1,592,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,340,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after acquiring an additional 294,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,019,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,137 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

International Paper Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:IP opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. International Paper Company has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $60.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.88%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

