Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,968 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,614,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,711,000 after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,271,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,753,000 after purchasing an additional 192,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,942,000 after purchasing an additional 273,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.04.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.17 and a 1-year high of $127.65.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.89 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.