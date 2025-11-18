Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Stock Holdings Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,849 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,755 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $23,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,843.40. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

