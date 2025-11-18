Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCHGY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

CCHGY stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

