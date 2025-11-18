Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Position Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COKE. Weiss Ratings raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $159.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.21 and a 1-year high of $162.43.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 14.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.