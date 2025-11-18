Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. President Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average is $166.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

