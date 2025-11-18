ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

CLPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLPT

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.28.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a negative net margin of 66.15%.The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. ClearPoint Neuro has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Burnett sold 26,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $713,971.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,251.82. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 3,076.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2,435.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.