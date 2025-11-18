Cleantek Industries (OTCMKTS:GLKFF) Shares Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Cleantek Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLKFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.3050 and last traded at $0.30. 6,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Cleantek Industries Trading Up 7.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

About Cleantek Industries

Cleantek Industries Inc manufactures and markets technology-based equipment in Western Canada and the United States. The company offers lighting solutions, such as Halo, a crown-mounted lighting system; SolarHybrid.Li light tower, an off-grid system; SolarHybrid light towers; Stadium Lighting, a LED tower lighting product; and Dualtek, a dual engine light tower; dehydration solutions, including ZeroE, a dehydration technology for the treatment and vaporization of produced water at the point of collection; and DZeroE and CleanSteam, a wastewater dehydration system; and Securetek, a site security and surveillance products.

