Clean Energy Transition LLP Makes New Investment in Pentair plc $PNR

Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 246,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,354,000. Pentair makes up approximately 2.0% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned about 0.15% of Pentair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 91.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Pentair by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Pentair by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

