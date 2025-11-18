Clean Energy Transition LLP Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,171,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,817,000. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises approximately 4.1% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned 0.72% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.6%

KNX opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $193,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,205.76. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

