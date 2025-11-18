Clean Energy Transition LLP Has $142.98 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Clean Energy Transition LLP reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,162 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric makes up approximately 11.4% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 1.21% of nVent Electric worth $142,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in nVent Electric by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 80.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.96. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,723,876.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,728.48. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $550,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,112. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,306,795. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

