Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 755 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

