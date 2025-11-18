Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 5,487 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,946,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MetLife by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after buying an additional 1,824,907 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $68,030,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,270,000 after purchasing an additional 607,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

