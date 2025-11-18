Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 122 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,837,459,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total value of $2,467,696.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,724.40. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total transaction of $3,828,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,852. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,538 shares of company stock worth $33,570,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,563.88.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,336.81 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,298.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,401.78.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

