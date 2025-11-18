Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.07. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

