Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 68.3%

BATS ARKB opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

About ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

