Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.49 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 11.6%

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

