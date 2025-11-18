Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 211.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $17,738,026.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,342,310.98. This trade represents a 42.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $224.95 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.29 and a 200-day moving average of $237.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

