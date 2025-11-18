Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,829,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,796 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,453 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 38,896,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,537 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,781,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,825,000 after purchasing an additional 969,442 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

