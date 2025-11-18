Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 1,127 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $241.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.