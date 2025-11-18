Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 2,005 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Newmont by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 534.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 408.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 123.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.99.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.