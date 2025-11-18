Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,083,044 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,807,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,083,044 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $171,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,895,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 198,229 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,047,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,344,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43,235.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 913,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 911,403 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 726,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 553,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after buying an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.60. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $103.46.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

