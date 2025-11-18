Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $123,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Paychex by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 18,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 272,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 19.1% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Paychex by 133.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Paychex by 98.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.78. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.99 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

