Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $231,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLUT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,994,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,916,000 after buying an additional 1,322,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,583,000 after buying an additional 1,122,892 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $210,940,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 2,312.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,178,000 after purchasing an additional 809,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $190.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.39 and its 200 day moving average is $268.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.93 and a beta of 1.84. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52-week low of $190.56 and a 52-week high of $313.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.