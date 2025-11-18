Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $117,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 211.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at $39,189,026.16. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. UBS Group set a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $224.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.29 and a 200 day moving average of $237.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.