Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,292.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,628,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511,800 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $146,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,431.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $109.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

