Citigroup Inc. Acquires 20,779 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $134,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 190.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $776.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $804.26 and its 200-day moving average is $816.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cfra Research downgraded Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.76.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

