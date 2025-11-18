Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRCL. Rothschild Redb raised Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Circle Internet Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.53.

Circle Internet Group Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of CRCL opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.08. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In related news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 33,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $2,855,043.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,958.40. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 190,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $15,952,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 127,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,304.26. This represents a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,806 shares of company stock worth $31,672,278.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the third quarter worth $27,000.

About Circle Internet Group

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

