Ciena Corporation $CIEN Holdings Decreased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ciena by 44.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 31,947 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $6,924,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,914.88. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $1,424,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 261,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,806,781.50. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 51,824 shares of company stock worth $8,008,263 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $102.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus raised their target price on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $191.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.65. Ciena Corporation has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

