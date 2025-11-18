Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 6,059 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Tower were worth $23,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 777,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,605,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,790,000 after buying an additional 434,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 91,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,256,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE AMT opened at $180.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus set a $210.00 price target on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.